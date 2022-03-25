Warm Welcome For Duke And Duchess At Sybil Strachan Primary School

HEAVY downpours didn’t put a damper on the Royal welcome the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge received on their visit to Sybil Strachan Primary School Friday morning. The visit was one of several activities planned for the Royal couple as they recognise the Platinum Jubilee of Her Majesty the Queen in The Bahamas.

Students and teachers from every public and private institution were represented at the combined assembly at the Carmichael Road school. Among those present: Cabinet ministers, members of parliament, parliamentary secretaries, education officials, teachers, school administrators, parents, well-wishers and a large contingent of press.

The livestreamed event showcased students from schools throughout the archipelago. Buglers signalled the arrival of the couple. Rangers from the Royal Bahamas Defence Force welcomed them while primary school students from Grand Bahama, Cat Island, Andros, Eleuthera and Inagua greeted them in a video montage.

Also featured was Government High School’s Pop Band led by Yonell Justilien. The Duke and Duchess engaged in private dialogue with students and conversations with teachers.

A highlight of the ceremony was the planting of a commemorative tree – a Yellow Elder -- in the school’s Peace Garden by their Royal Highnesses, Education Minister Glenys Hanna-Martin; Glendena Mills, principal, along with students. A time capsule was also sealed to memorialise the occasion. The capsule’s contents include a letter from Their Royal Highnesses, a programme of the ceremony, newspaper headlines for today’s date and Bahamian and British flags.

Special presentations of a portrait of the Queen and two books, Around the Archipelago and Expressions, were made to the Duke and Duchess.

In a greeting, Minister Hanna-Martin acknowledged the contribution of the late Sybil Strachan, a former teacher and administrator, for whom the institution is named.

She said, “It is important to note that while the journey of our people has been most difficult, we celebrate that it has been and continues to be the strength, resilience, excellence, and dogged determination of successful generations which [have] allowed us not only to endure the painful ravages of history, but to emerge as a new people crafting our own sacred destiny. Key to this emergency is the education of our people. During pre-1967, access to education for the masses was restricted and in most instances inaccessible, there being only one public secondary school in the country to service the entire population.

“Today,” she said, “ there is universal free access to education at scores of schools nationwide. The product of these stalwart efforts are seen today with sampling of our beautiful children who attend this school and all of the precious children of this nation. As I have stated, as a people our journey has not been without difficulty or challenge but our resolve is invincible and with God’s grace we will be victorious in all fronts in every way.

“And so today, in the brilliance of a beautiful, Bahamian liquid sunshine we again welcome you. I trust that in your travels throughout The Bahamas as you visit Grand Bahama and Abaco, that you would capture a glimpse of our rich culture, that you will witness the indomitable spirit of our people, experience the gracious warmth of the people and the generous hospitality.”