Abaco Residents Share Stories Of Hurricane Dorian With Duke And Duchess

_ Advertisement

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge listened intently on Saturday as members of Daystar Bible Church recounted their experiences of Hurricane Dorian, a Category 5 storm that made landfall on Abaco in September 2019.

Pastor Silbert Mills led the guided tour of the church located in Dundas Town as the Royal couple made a stopover visit to the northern island.

They got a first-hand view of the devastation experienced by the community of Abaco. Evidence of the devastating storm could still be seen in the church building, still without pews or doors, and with few windows.

Seated in plastic chairs assembled in a circle in the sanctuary, members of the congregation shared harrowing stories as Prince William and Kate made their assessments.

“We made it through. I never want to see it again,” said Elder William Swain, a senior member of the church.

The Bahamas welcomed the Royals to its shores March 24 as they celebrate the Platinum Jubilee of Her Majesty the Queen.

(Kathryn Campbell/Bahamas Information Services)