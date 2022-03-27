Pm Holds Conclave On Murders Increase

Prime Minister Philip 'Brave' Davis held a conclave with various agencies on Sunday to address the recent increase in murders.

In a statement, the Prime Minister said they were able to identify measures that will help to reduce the crime level.

“Today I convened an urgent conclave with high level stakeholders to address the sharp increase in murders,” Mr Davis said.

“While much of it is clearly gang related it is also clear that a range of other factors are contributing to this spike. There are no easy quick fixes to the crime dilemma neither is there any one solution. However we were able to identify immediate measures that will help to reduce levels of crime.

“I will have more to say on this issue in the coming days but I want to express a heartfelt thank you to the various agencies who participated. These include the Royal Bahamas Police Force, the Royal Bahamas Defence Force, the Department of Public Prosecutions, The Bahamas Crisis Center, The Hope Center, the official Opposition, the Bahamas Christian Council, members of my government and Cabinet.

“All sectors of society have a role to play in this partnership and going forward we invite the public to be a part.”