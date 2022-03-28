Heavyweight Boxer Amron Sands Loses In The First Round

By RENALDO DORSETT

IT was a disappointing return to the ring for Amron Sands as he suffered his second consecutive loss.

In the co-main event Friday night at the ProBox Events Center in Plant City, Florida, Sands suffered a first round stoppage at the hands of Christian Thun of Schwelm, Germany.

Thun improved to 8-0, 6 KOs after a first round stoppage of Sands at the 2:22 mark in the first round. Sands fell to 11-2, 9 KOs. Thun, 30, unloaded a barrage of punches at a defenseless Sands before the referee intervened.

In his previous appearance, the 27-year-old Sands had the first loss of his professional career when he suffered a third-round TKO against Alexis Garcia of the Dominican Republic March 12, 2021 at the Hotel Catalonia Malecon Center in Santo Domingo, The Dominican Republic.

His last win came on February 20, 2020 when he won by an eight-round unanimous decision over Christian Galvez.

Sands trains out of Kissimmee Boxing Academy under the tutelage of coaches Rashad Mays and Jose Ramos. He fights under the Dibella Entertainment banner and is managed by Kevin Dever.

Thun, the International Boxing Organisation (IBO) heavyweight title holder, made his debut in 2018 and has opened his career with a series of dominant performances, most recently a one-round knockout of Keenan Hickmon on November 19, 2021.