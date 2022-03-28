Latest Murder Victim Found Slumped Over In His Vehicle

A MAN was found slumped over in his vehicle with gunshot wounds on Palm Tree Avenue last night.

Police said evidence suggests the man was shot on Blue Hill Road and ended up at Palm Tree Avenue where his small grey car collided with a fence.

After 9pm the police found the victim, who is said to be in his early 20s, unresponsive.

At the scene, Superintendent Audley Peters said information on the killing was sketchy.

“The scene is speaking to us, and because it spoke to us it sent us to another location. We’re going to follow the line of inquiry which the evidence suggests at the moment,” he told reporters.

This comes after another man was shot dead late Thursday, the fourth man to be killed last week.

Police said the incident took place off East Street. Officers were called to the scene after midnight on Friday.

Police were told the man was sitting on the porch of a residence on Coleman Lane when a gunman approached and shot him several times.

The man received attention from Emergency Medical Services technicians, but was later pronounced dead.

His death came after a man on bail was fatally shot last Wednesday. A relative identified the deceased in that incident as Edison McQueen, 34. McQueen was accused of murder, in prison for four years, and was released on bail in December 2021.

With more than 30 people killed since the start of the year, Supt Peters was asked what police were doing to aid the crime fight.

He said police are allocating manpower to meet the challenge in particular areas, noting that police put a mobile vehicle in Thompson Lane, an area which has seen several shootings lately. He said this may also be done in other areas.

He said police have also added more manpower to certain “hot spots.”

He also acknowledged that the scene of last night’s killing is an “area of concern”.

“We understand there is an issue between two opposing areas within this general Grove area so it is of a concern for us and we have persons in place who are patrolling the areas. It’s just simply that our presence was not at this location to either deter or cause this incident not to happen,” Supt Peters said last night.

Anyone with information on any of these incidents is asked to call police at 502-9991 or Crime Stoppers at 328-TIPS (8477).