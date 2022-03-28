Strachan Dips Under 11 Seconds In 100 Metres

By BRENT STUBBS

Senior Sports Reporter

bstubbs@tribunemedia.net

Coming off her semifinal appearance in her initial World Indoor Championships on March 18 in Belgrade, Serbia, Anthonique Strachan powered her way through with a vintage outdoor debut at the Wolmer Speedfest in Kingston, Jamaica.

As the outdoor season officially got underway, Strachan led a list of Bahamians in action as she lowered her decade-old lifetime best from 11.20 seconds (July 11, 2011) to 10.99 in an impressive victory in the 100 metres at the National Stadium on Saturday.

In the process, she became the seventh Bahamian woman to dip under the 11-second barrier.

“The race went very well, much better than I anticipated,” Strachan said. “I just followed the instructions of my coach (Stephen Francis) and the things that I’ve been practicing in training and would have and have been told to see if I could execute a good race, which I think I did.

“I messed up in a few parts, but it was my best race in my entire career and so I can’t complain about it. I’m really excited about the time. I never complain about any time I run, but this shows me that I still have a lot more to give. It’s just up for me.”

After a decade of getting to the level where she was a contender on the world stage as the then IAAF Rising Star of the Year, Strachan said she’s looking forward to getting in a few Diamond League meets where she can continue to improve on her time.

She noted that despite not making the final in Belgrade, running a PB of 7.17 in the semifinals of the 60m really prepared her for the outdoor season opener, although she didn’t get to do any additional speed work in between.

“I’m excited to be making improvements and running a PB (personal best) after 10 years, a whole decade,” she said about her outdoor 100m time.

When asked what took her so long, Strachan - still training in Jamaica with the MVP Club that features double Olympic sprint champion Elaine Thompson-Herah - could only say: “I have no idea.”

Running out of lane three, the 28-year-old Strachan got off to a flying start out of the blocks and she was able to maintain her position through the straightaway race.

Jamaica’s Sashalee Forbes faded to second in 11.24 and Jodean Williams got third in 11.54.

Prior to Strachan’s performance, the six other women who have achieved that feat were national record holder Chandra Sturrup with 10.84 (July 5, 2005), Sevatheda Fynes did 10.91 (on July 2, 1999), Debbie Ferguson-McKenzie clocked 10.91 (July 27, 2002), Eldece Clarke ran 10.96 (April 29, 2000), Pauline Davis posted 10.97 (July 21, 2000) and Shaunae Miller-Uibo did 10.98 (July 24, 2020).

Just shy of achieving that feat is Tynia Gaither, who has produced a personal best of 11.02 - April 24, 2021.

While Strachan - who also produced a PB of 22.32 in the 200m in 2013 - was making headlines in Jamaica, the other Bahamians in action were competing at various meets across the United States of America over the weekend.

At the 94th Clyde Littlefield Texas Relays at the Mike A Myers Stadium in Austin, Texas, Gaither, representing Adidas, got third place in the women’s invitational 100m in 11.23.

Gabrielle Thomas, competing for New Balance, won the race in 10.92 and was followed closely behind by Tamara Clark, also of Adidas, in 10.94.

Gaither also competed in the 200m where she placed fourth in 22.46.

Thomas again won the race in 21.69 with Clark second in 21.72.

Keni Harrison, the winner of the invitational 100m hurdles, came in third in 22.19.

Also at the meet, Doneisha Anderson was scheduled to run on the third leg of the University of Florida women’s 4 x 400m relay team that included Talitha Diggs, Taylor Manson and Cailtan Tate, but they didn’t finish the race.

Smith victorious in North Carolina

In leading the way for the Bahamian connection at Ohio State, sophomore Oscar Smith pulled off a victory in the men’s 110 metres hurdles in 13.73 at the Raleigh Relays in Raleigh, North Carolina.

His nearest rival was Cameron Murray, a junior at North Carolina State, in 13.90.

Shaun Miller Jr, also of Ohio State, was second in the men’s high jump, with the same height of 7-feet, 1/2-inch or 2.15 metres that was posted by Buffalo’s senior Brandon Burke, who won the event on fewer knockdowns.

Also at the meet was Florida International University’s sophomore Rhema Otabor, who placed second in the women’s javelin with a heave of 183-11 (56.07,). Keira McCarrell, a senior at Auburn, won with a toss of 185-7 (56.56m).

Colebrooke in Florida

As the lone Bahamian competing at the Hurricane Collegiate Invitational at the Cobb Stadium in Coral Gables, Florida, Andre Colebrook had to settle for 13th place in the men’s 400m in 49.68.