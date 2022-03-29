‘I Arrived Illegally 20 Years Ago’, Migrant Accused Of Fraud Told Officers

By LEANDRA ROLLE

Tribune Staff Reporter

lrolle@tribunemedia.net

A HAITIAN man accused of entering into a fake marriage told immigration officers that he came into the country on an illegal vessel over 20 years ago, a court heard yesterday.

The remarks were reported by Chief Immigration Officer Vonetta Darling-Flowers during the ongoing fraud trial of Geno Joseph, 42.

Joseph is accused of lying to an immigration officer and trying to obtain a Bahamian residential spousal permit from the Department of Immigration in 2019 under false pretences.

Police also allege that Joseph made a false declaration of marriage in 2006 and was found in unlawful possession of a number of Bahamian and Haitian legal documents.

However, he has denied the allegations.

Mrs Darling-Flowers continued her testimony of her role in the case after initially giving evidence last year.

When she took the stand yesterday, the witness told the court that last February, she conducted a record of interview with the defendant in Abaco to determine his status.

During the interview, the immigration officer said the accused gave her several documents relating to his status, which he retrieved from his home in Murphy Town upon their request.

She said the documents included a spousal permit, marriage certificate, his parent’s birth certificate among other important items.

She also testified that Joseph told her that he got the documents from his cousin to help him find a job in the country.

According to Mrs Darling-Flowers, Joseph also told immigration officers how he used certain documents at several local banks to get a Haitian passport.

She also said during the interview, Joseph admitted to his true identity and also stated how he came into the country.

“He advised that he entered The Bahamas sometime in 1998 by an illegal vessel,” the immigration officer testified.

However, defence attorney Keith Seymour argued that the witness could not confirm that the defendant entered the country illegally.

But, Mrs Darling-Flowers responded that system checks were done to confirm the matter.

Mr Seymour insisted that he stood by his statements and argued that the witness had no evidence to conclude that his client came into the country illegally.

In respect to the witness’ evidence about Joseph’s documents, the defence attorney reserved cross-examination after he advised the court that he was not in possession of the items.

Also testifying in court yesterday was Katie Gibson from the RBPF’s financial crime investigation branch.

Ms Gibson testified how she made enquiries at several government agencies, including the Passport Office, to ascertain the status of the defendant.

However, she said no information was found on the accused.

The case continues on May 24.