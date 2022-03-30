Couple ‘Made Things Work’, Drop Charges

By PAVEL BAILEY

A COUPLE who appeared in Magistrate’s Court yesterday for causing harm and assault against each other withdrew the charges, with one of the accused saying the two were working on things.

Alexander Grey, 60, and Angela Bain, 50, both of Dorsett Street, Fox Hill, stood before Assistant Chief Magistrate Subusola Swain facing separate charges against each other. Grey was accused of assault and Bain was accused of causing harm.

On Saturday, March 19, around 8.45am, an argument occurred at the couple’s residence resulting in both parties pressing charges against each other.

However in court, both Grey and Bain told the magistrate that they wished to withdraw the charges against each other having apparently resolved the issues in their relationship. Grey even went so far as to call Bain his girlfriend in court.

When the pair were asked separately if they had been coerced into withdrawing the charges, they both said that they had come to the decision of their own free will.

Assistant Chief Magistrate Swain asked Bain if she was certain that she wanted the charges dropped, stressing that once it was done it couldn’t be undone.

Bain said yes, adding that the couple made things work.

As a result, the charges against the two were officially withdrawn.