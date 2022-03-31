Missing Men Found Alive On Their Boat

TWO men who were reported missing at sea have been found alive.

On Wednesday, The Tribune reported that Andrew Rolle, also known as “Conchalay Conchalar”, and another man, Zephaniah Pennerman, had not been heard from since Sunday when they went out on a boating trip.

However, the men were found alive on their boat yesterday morning after roughly three days at sea. They were taken into a harbour at Grand Bahama.

Mr Rolle reportedly contacted family members earlier yesterday, telling them he was okay, however, his boat was taking on water, according to ZNS Northern Service. Representatives from the Royal Bahamas Defence Force and BASRA assisted in the search and rescue.

Mandel Quant, Mr Rolle’s friend of 20 years, told The Tribune on Tuesday that they last spoke shortly after 11am Sunday.

Mr Rolle left Morgan’s Bluff, Andros, and told Mr Quant that he was passing through the Berry Islands on his way to Grand Bahama.

However, when the two men did not reach their destination, friends and family became concerned.