A Tribute To Anita Doherty

EDITOR, The Tribune.

Imagine being a naïve 13-year-old new student of a new school, not knowing anyone there. That’s what I experienced on my first day at the then Freeport Anglican High School – the day I met then Vice Principal Anita Doherty. Walking down the corridor with her stern face and fast walk, she already knew who I was and it was now my turn to know Her. I was terrified, nervous and anxious to say the least! I watched in awe as she said whatever was on her mind… whether the student, teacher or administrator liked it or not. Every student who attended Freeport High in the 80s and 90s got a taste of the Real Anita Doherty!

In fact, I later discovered that her abruptness and exact demeanour basically equaled her love, affection and the need to achieve a sound education for every student. Yes, her formula for discipline was like no other and that’s why she is truly beloved and admired throughout the entire island of Grand Bahama. But there’s no love for Mrs Doherty like a Freeport High Warrior love, believe me!

Mrs D and I truly developed a loving and close bond during and after my academic career. I say without fear or hesitation that she is the only reason why I am one of the country’s Senior Broadcast Journalists today. I fondly remember sitting in her office during my Junior year as she enticed me into representing Freeport Anglican High School on a Radio programme developed by the late Richardson Campbell called “High School Roundup” airing on ZNS 810AM. The show gave High School Students the opportunity to broadcast a list of current activities taking place at their school. At first, I was a bit apprehensive and hesitant.

“Ms Doherty, I don’t think I can do that. Me?!”

And in stern Ms Doherty style, “You’re gonna do it!”

Thank God I did!

When I tried to compose the programme script with her counsel and approval, many days I would hear “Get out of my office!” or “I ain’t got time for that today!” Leaving me bewildered, she would search the school for me with a smile on her face asking me if I’m done with the script yet. Yes, true Anita Doherty. The opportunity gave me first hand knowledge of Broadcast Journalism that I couldn’t have achieved without my beloved Vice Principal. Her confidence in me even led her to securing my placement at ZNS for Freeport High’s Job Training Programme that literally changed my life! On the night of our graduation, my classmates and I were relieved to finally accomplish this goal and anticipate a successful future. However, it was hard to believe that we would be leaving our school days – and Mrs Doherty – behind.

It wasn’t long after leaving Freeport High when I was blessed to become a News Reporter at the Broadcasting Corporation of the Bahamas, the job I still hold today. When Mrs Doherty heard me on the radio and saw me on television for the first time, she beamed with pride and offered sound words of advice that I will cherish for the rest of my life!

The legacy of Anita Doherty will forever live on in the lives of all Students, Teachers and Administrators of Freeport High, Freeport Anglican High and Bishop Michael Eldon High Schools. There will never be anyone like her again. We will absolutely miss her.

May her soul rest in God’s eternal peace.

Altovise G Munnings Proud Freeport Anglican High School warrior and Grand Bahama native.

ALTOVISE G MUNNINGS

Nassau

March 30, 2022.