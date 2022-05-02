Atlantis Launches Seaplane Tie-Up With Kamalame Cay

• Excursions to Harbour Island, Spanish Wells also planned

By NEIL HARTNELL

Tribune Business Editor

nhartnell@tribunemedia.net

Atlantis has moved to better enable its guests to “experience the sheer beauty of the Family Islands” with this week’s launch of its partnership with Coco Bahama Seaplanes and Kamalame Cay.

Audrey Oswell, the Paradise Island mega resort’s president and managing director, in written replies to Tribune Business questions said it was moving to “share all of The Bahamas with our visitors” by providing day excursions to the Andros resort via Coco’s seaplanes.

The three round-trip flights per week, capable of carrying eight Atlantis guests per trip, took off on Saturday from Odyssey Aviation at Lynden Pindling International Airport (LPIA) with the resort planning further excursion additions and expansions to give visitors “experiences like no other”.

“This service has been in the planning stages for quite some time. We wanted our guests to experience the sheer beauty of the Family Islands and love them as much as we do,” Ms Oswell said. “We are pleased to share this special experience with our guests, and to announce our partnership with Kamalame Cay and Coco Bahama Air and our inaugural flights.

“These exclusive experiences have been part of our long-term vision of constantly expanding choices for our guests. The Atlantis brand was built on entertaining guests and offering experiences unlike no other. This is another chapter in our book.”

Ms Oswell said Atlantis expected to “increase” the three round-trip flights per week to Kamalame Cay later this year. Asked whether the resort plans to add to its Family Island excursion menu, she reiterated: “At the core of the Atlantis brand is the ability to provide our guests with experiences like no other. We are constantly adding new experiences. That is what makes Atlantis unique. So yes, of course, there will be more to come in the future.”

The planned expansion includes seaplane excursions, via Coco Bahama, to Spanish Wells and Harbour Island that will begin later this year. Explaining the rationale for teaming with Coco Bahama and Kamalame Cay, Ms Oswell said: “Our guests have been returning for years. Many of our guests refer to our Atlantis team members as ‘family’. We know our guests make memories of a lifetime at our resort.

“But we also know The Bahamas’ bounty of culture, art and our environment’s endless splendor exists among our sister islands. Why wouldn’t we want to share all of The Bahamas with our visitors? We are thrilled to offer access to even more of our beautiful country to our guests.”

“David Hew and Michael King-Hew [Kamalame Cay principals] are incredible partners and, like Atlantis, are both stewards of the environment and provide the utmost authentic Bahamian hospitality,” Ms Oswell continued. “Guests will be chauffeured from Atlantis to Odyssey for this itinerary and fly with Coco Bahama Air.

“In-flight, travellers will be treated to a spectacular overwater sightseeing tour of the Andros Great Barrier Reef and vast oceanic panoramas. In addition, there is a series of offerings to choose from to explore Andros from land and sea, plus a special can’t miss ‘sea-to-table’ lunch under the palapa to round out the day. Guests will return to Odyssey in Nassau in the late afternoon.”

Besides the tie-up with Kamalame Cay and Coco Bahamas, Ms Oswell also hailed Atlantis’ partnerships with other airlines and tour operators - specifically Tropic Ocean Airways and Pieces of 8. The latter, the tour boat operator, now has “a a brand-new dock at the Atlantis marina. Guests can access a wide range of boat tours and experiences, including half-day tours to Rose Island”.

As for Tropic, Ms Oswell said: “South Florida is one of our largest markets. For that reason, Atlantis and Tropic Ocean Airways now offer long weekend fly and stay packages – departing from Fort Lauderdale/Hollywood to Odyssey in Nassau. Travellers have access to both private and semi-private charters on a Thursday to Monday schedule.”

Atlantis has also launched its Sapphire Services package to offer guests a variety of concierge experiences throughout their stay at the resort.