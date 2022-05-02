Cases Dating Back To 2020 Add Nine More Covid Deaths

COVID-19 deaths have risen by nine to 798 after a woman died of the disease in early April and health officials reclassified several other deaths that took place between August 2020 and June 2021.

The Ministry of Health and Wellness reported that COVID-19 deaths had jumped from 789 to 798 in its April 29 dashboard.

The nine deaths include a 38-year-old New Providence woman who died on April 3 of this year.

“Additionally, 11 deaths are now reclassified,” the Ministry of Health said. “Of these 11 reclassified deaths, there are eight COVID-19 related deaths reported for the period August 2020 – June 2021.”

The deceased are all New Providence residents. They are a 90-year-old woman who died on August 30, 2020; a 61-year-old man who died on September 3, 2020; a 54-year-old man who died on September 24, 2020; an 83-year-old man who died on October 9, 2020; a 76-year-old New Providence man who died on October 29, 2020; a 66-year-old New Providence woman who died on November 2, 2020; a 76-year-old New Providence man who died on November 10, 2020 and a 55-year-old New Providence man who died on June 9, 2021.

Health officials also reported that 51 new cases of COVID-19 were recorded over a three-day period: 14 on April 28; 17 on April 29; and 20 cases on April 30.

The country now has 33,578 confirmed cases since the start of the pandemic. As of April 30, there were seven people in hospital with the virus.