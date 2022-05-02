‘Forgive The Debt Of Climate-Hit Nations’: Pm Wants Nation To Lead Way In Call For Financial Relief

By RASHAD ROLLE
Tribune Senior Reporter
rrolle@tribunemedia.net
PRIME Minister Philip “Brave” Davis wants multilateral organisations to forgive those debts of small countries that are related to climate change.
He told The Tribune yesterday he plans to position the country as a leader in encouraging debt forgiveness for small, developing countries that are most susceptible to effects of climate change and said he will raise the issue at the 27th session of the Conference of the Parties (COP27) in Egypt later this year.
Mr Davis, while discussing the issue recently at the Caribbean Renewable Energy Forum in Miami, said trying to recover from natural disasters has added $5bn to the national debt in the past five years.
“I don’t know that much attention has been paid to the small island developing states in the world,” he said.
“Our headroom to be able to do the things that’s necessary for adaptation and mitigation cost money and we look at our GDP to debt ratio and we recognise that our country in particular, and no doubt throughout the Caribbean, most of our debt (is) directly related to the consequences of climate change, hence I just mentioned that the loss of damage from hurricanes over the last five years has added at least $5 billion to our national debt, not to speak to the disruption that those incidents caused and not speaking to the recovery efforts and the loss of economic activity.
“I think it is important for all small island developing states to take a look at their debt portfolio and to speak to this aspect of it and to call on the major emitting countries to become more responsible and sensitive to this fact and the multi-laterals who feed in the climate funding relating to climate change ought to start thinking about grants and to start thinking about debt forgiveness in relation to matters that are the consequence of climate change.”
It is not clear which agencies the government will push to provide debt forgiveness.
When contacted by this newspaper yesterday to elaborate on his comments at last week’s forum, Mr Davis said serious debt forgiveness must be given consideration.
“I believe The Bahamas must petition countries and financial institutions to now give a much more thorough consideration to debt forgiveness based on the fact that we are being affected by climate change,” Mr Davis told The Tribune yesterday in a brief interview. “When you add Hurricane Matthew and Hurricane Dorian, the consequences they have on our economy and the shocks they cause our economy are disrupting our growth, there has to be a more circumspect approach to how we deal with financing and debt because climate change is no fault of our own and we play a significant role as carbon sinkholes for global polluters.”
Comments
KapunkleUp 3 hours, 38 minutes ago
So it's come down to this. After completely wrecking our economy for decades, our political leaders now are begging for a handout.
zemilou 3 hours, 33 minutes ago
Does the Right Honourable Mr. Davis understand how heavy each Bahamian’s carbon footprint is because of our decades long dependence on an industry and lifestyle that is heavily dependent on fossil fuels. Think cruise ships, airliners, freight boats, tour boats, self drive cars and boats, electrical generation, water production, imports of almost everything needed to survive from places far and wide,etc, etc..
Time to stop pointing fingers and playing with smoke and mirrors and come up with concrete strategies for change. Start with small doable steps that each citizen could take (from changing light bulbs to carpooling to solar water heaters) while formulating realistic short, medium, and long term goals for the country as a whole (large scale renewable energy, mandatory LEED building codes including rainwater cisterns for new homes above a certain value, ecotourism, education).
tribanon 1 hour, 31 minutes ago
Simply pathetic!
This corrupt, incompetent and cruel leader of our elitist political ruling class is absolutely clueless about governing, but no doubt expert at running our country into the ground. And now he shamelessly begs the world community for a reset of our unsustainable national debt to nil (zero) so that he and his cronies can then proceed to bankrupt our small nation all over again.
Even the very despicable and deplorable Minnis wasn't this stupid. My God, does this short fat man Davis really believe, as a Bahamian, that the world owes him something? What distant planet was he born on? He certainly doesn't seem Bahamian.
joeblow 11 minutes ago
... I do believe nations with debt to China should refuse to pay that debt for the damage done to their economies resulting from the bio-weapon COVID 19!
TalRussell 43 minutes ago
I've been Colouring-in the why I've sensed the Guardian Talk Radio's The Revolution with presenter Comrade Mr. Carmichael is auditioning to make his exit. ... Maybe the Guardian's Talking Heads with Naughty, should step forward, volunteering to conduct an on-air poll for listeners' to fire all barrels of opinions, ― Yes?
