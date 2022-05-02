Man Killed In Hit And Run

AN Eleuthera man is dead after a hit and run accident on the island on Saturday, police said.

Officers were called to the scene of the accident in the community of Rainbow Bay, which is north of James Cistern township, where they found an unresponsive man in the street.

Medical personnel pronounced him dead at the scene.

According to Chief Superintendent Shanta Knowles, the man was walking on Queen’s Highway when he was hit by a vehicle that fled the scene.

CSP Knowles urged the driver of the vehicle to turn themselves into police so officers can bring closure to the victim’s family.

Traffic Division officers from New Providence are assisting police in Eleuthera with the investigation. Anyone with information on this incident is asked to call the Governor’s Harbour Police Station at 242- 332-2111 or any police station on Eleuthera.