Fnm Women’S Association Reaches Out To Help Ill Resident

THE Grand Bahama FNM Women’s Association, along with the executives of the National FNM Women’s Association, launched a community outreach scheme at the weekend by donating and delivering food and other items to a Freeport resident who is ill and unable to leave her home.

Kathy Munnings, president of the GB FNM Association, said the donation to Ann Burrows was the first step of the association’s outreach efforts in the community since the COVID-19 pandemic. She was accompanied by national association president Vanessa Scott and her executives who were in Grand Bahama on Saturday.

She said the items were delivered to the residence of Ms Burrows, who has been ill for a very long time.

“Ms Ann Burrows is one of our sick and shut-in ladies in our community, and we thank those who donated items,” Ms Munnings said. “We thank all those persons in Grand Bahama for their donation toward our first step in the community.”

She said Ms Burrows is a well-known Grand Bahamian who hails from the settlement of Eight Mile Rock, and who worked for many years at the Power Company before she took ill.

Drew Burrows, who accepted on behalf of his mother, said his mother is very appreciative. “It was a good gesture, and she is very grateful for Ms Munnings and the members taking time to remember my mother and visit with her; she was very happy about that,” he said.

Ms Munnings said she was pleased Ms Scott and other executives of the women’s association were able to accompany her on their first outreach initiative.

She said community outreach is an integral part of the association. “We go and help the sick and shut-ins in our community,” Ms Munnings said. “We plan to also pay a courtesy call on the GB Children’s Home, and the next stop is the Old Folks Home.”

Ms Munnings said the association is committed to helping those in need in the community. She said anyone interested in joining the association can attend their meeting, held on the third Thursday each month at 6pm at FNM headquarters on West Atlantic Drive. The next meeting is on May 19.