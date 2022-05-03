Police Investigate Lounge Stabbing

By RASHAD ROLLE

Tribune Senior Reporter

rrolle@tribunemedia.net

ACTING Commissioner of Police Clayton Fernander said police are investigating the chaos and alleged stabbing at the O2 Hookah Lounge on Gladstone Road Saturday night.

Although several videos and eyewitness accounts of the incident were shared on social media, the police said nothing about the matter until yesterday’s press conference, with press liaison Assistant Superintendent of Police Audley Peters telling reporters on Sunday that there were no official reports about the incident.

Likewise, ACP Fernander said during a press conference yesterday that no one has made a complaint in relation to the incident.

He said: “We saw that video circulating on social media and it appears as though there were a number of fights at that club. The commander, Chief Superintendent Strachan from the Carmichael division is on top of that and looking into those matters but at this present time we don’t have any complaints made at any of the divisions with respect to incidents that occurred there, but we know based on the footage that is out there that you had a number of fights, different areas on that compound.

“That is a concern for us and we intend to invite the owner of the establishment to speak with him with respect to that and we want to encourage all the business owners, the nightclubs, if you’re open, please, don’t have individuals hanging outside in the parking lot and drinking. You have to clear your area. Either you come in or leave and you have to take more responsibility with respect to your business and in the coming days and weeks we intend to reach out to all of the business owners, especially the nightclubs so that we can be on one page with respect to order at these nightclubs.”

According to reports, several people were injured when a large fight erupted at the cooler fete event. Videos appeared to show some people getting stabbed. In one video that was purportedly filmed during the incident, several police cars were at the busy scene.