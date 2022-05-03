Police Question Wsc Manager: Elwood Donaldson Is Quizzed As Part Of Investigation

By RASHAD ROLLE

Tribune Senior Reporter

rrolle@tribunemedia.net

POLICE questioned Water and Sewerage General Manager Elwood Donaldson for hours yesterday as part of their investigation into matters affecting the institution, The Tribune understands.

Mr Donaldson, who was placed on leave in December as the investigation continued, was invited to a police station, interviewed and released yesterday evening pending the investigation, according to a source who spoke to this newspaper anonymously because they were not authorised to speak on the matter.

Mr Donaldson was the only person interviewed in connection with the matter yesterday but The Tribune understands the police have invited others to the Central Detective Unit in recent weeks and have questioned them as well.

The parameters of the investigation have not been publicized, but an audit into the corporation––which was leaked to the media and reported by Eyewitness News last week––found red flags in the operations of the institution.

According to Eyewitness News, the Internal Compliance Division at the institution allegedly revealed “high-level corrupt transactions” concerning multiple projects. The audit accuses a former executive member of conflict of interest and fraud.

The investigation, according to the report, is part of a probe into the issuance of contracts and the management of the corporation under the Minnis administration.

“This special investigation unveiled apparent conflict of interest, lack of due diligence, and poor professional judgment on the part of the former Board and former General Manager Elwood Donaldson in their respective capacities,” the report claimed.

“In addition, the evidence persuaded the auditors that there were high-level corrupt transactions that caused significant financial losses to the corporation under the direction of the former board and the former general manager, possibly motivated by self-interest, financial gain, or fraud,” the report suggested.