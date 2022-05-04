Man Dead, Another Shot In The Head

By EARYEL BOWLEG

Tribune Staff Reporter

ebowleg@tribunemedia.net

A MAN has died and another is in hospital being treated for a gunshot wound to the head after a shooting incident on Monday night.

Police press liaison Superintendent Audley Peters said police received a report after 9pm of a shooting on Seventh Street.

“It was reported that two males were shot,” Mr Peters told The Tribune. “One was taken to the hospital. He’s presently listed as stable. The other died on scene.”

Mr Peters said police were still trying to piece together some of the details.

“We don’t know who did it, how did it happen because the persons who reported to us heard a sound, came outside and found the persons.”

Supt Peters told this newspaper that he received reports that the surviving man had been shot in his head.

However, he would not confirm whether there was also a gunshot wound to his chest.

Supt Peters added that there were no leads at the moment.

This killing comes hours after an inmate on the Bahamas Department of Correctional Services’ work programme was fatally shot in broad daylight while on his job.

The man, who The Tribune was told was Timothy Saunders, was at a fuel pump at Rubis Station at Mackey and Madeira Streets, when a lone gunman approached and shot him several times in his body.

Anyone with information on these incidents is asked to call the police at 919, 502-9991 or Crime Stoppers at 328-TIPS (8477).