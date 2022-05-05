Home Repairs Scheme Launched In Grand Bahama

By DENISE MAYCOCK

THE home repairs programme was officially launched in Grand Bahama on Wednesday by State Social Services and Urban Development Minister Lisa Rahming.

She said that the programme is a lot different from the roof repair programme that was implemented under the former administration.

This initiative, launched in New Providence on Tuesday, will include the islands of Grand Bahama, Abaco, and Bimini.

“We are operating under the former budget of $2.6m and we intend to use all of it on Grand Bahama, Bimini, Abaco, New Providence, and the other Family Islands until it is exhausted, and the new budget has rolled over,” Minister Rahming said.

She said homeowners in the northern region, particularly Grand Bahama, Abaco, and Bimini, will be given “special attention”.

“We are going to pay special attention to those islands because these were hit the hardest; you need it the most, and so our eyes will be on you to get you the immediate relief you need,” Ms Rahming said.

According to the minister, there were 2,500 applications that were initially filed by homeowners on the three islands.

“Initially, it was called the small roof repairs under the former administration, and I just want to make it clear that the Davis-Cooper Administration is launching the small home repair. And we have revolutionised this programme because in going around and doing the assessment, we realise that not everyone has a roof problem; we find that some don’t have bathrooms.”

Under the new two-tier process, applications will be reviewed first by a subcommittee, Ms Rahming said. It will then be passed on for final commitment to the Chairman and project manager.

The State Minister said this programme is not related to the Disaster Relief Authority small home projects. “Theirs is more extensive than ours. So, it is not a crossover. We are doing small homes and ours is at a cap of $10,000 for now.”

She said that assessments that run to $18,000 may be considered a special project, and in some cases would be approved.

Stephen Dean, chairman of Urban Renewal, said it is critical that homeowners produce documents of ownership.

He also noted that they are looking to help the small contractors.

“We are talking about the small man who did not work for two years because of the Hurricane who wants a jumpstart,” he said. We are really trying to help the small man because a lot of people are hurting out there and we are cognizant of it.

He said the programme will provide a boost to the local economy as materials will be purchased from businesses in GB. “This is not a one week programme. It will be for a long run,” he said.

Minister for Grand Bahama Ginger Moxey said reconstruction and resiliency was one of the primary objectives in the Progressive Liberal Party’s Blueprint for Change.

She said: “We know what GB and Abaco experienced as a result of Dorian. Home repairs was one the objectives and we wanted to ensure we can assist residents with much needed repairs. We heard the cries for so long, and we are delighted that today we are able to begin the process of making it happen for our people,” she said.

Senator Kirkland Russell went on to thank Minister Rahming for the support to provide relief to affected homeowners.

“We want to say to residents we are here for you. We intend to provide compassionate relief to those who qualify,” he said.