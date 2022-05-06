25 Cuban Migrants Discovered At Freeport Apartment

By DENISE MAYCOCK

Tribune Freeport Reporter

dmaycock@tribunemedia.net

TWENTY-five illegal Cuban migrants, including five children, were discovered at an apartment in the Freeport area on Friday, police reported.

Assistant Superintendent of Police Stephen Rolle reported that the Cuban group consisted of 10 men, nine women, four boys, and one girl, along with a Mexican Captain.

According to reports, on Friday, May 6th, shortly before 11am, a team of officers from the Marine Support Unit, Intelligence Unit, the Bahamas Department of Immigration and Bahamas Customs, acting on information, went to the area of Xanadu Beach, where they saw two Caucasian men walking towards a vessel that was docked in the canal.

The officers approached the men, one was Cuban the other was Mexican. The officers searched the vessel and found a small quantity of suspected marijuana.

It was also discovered that the vessel did not clear Bahamas Customs on entering the Bahamas.

ASP Rolle said that officers later went to an apartment complex on Pinta Avenue, South Bahamia, where they searched the apartment unit and found 25 illegal migrants.

The migrants were arrested and handed over to Bahamas Department of Immigration for further investigation and deportation.

Investigations are continuing.