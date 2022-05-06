Grand Bahama Police Searching For Man In Connection With Murder Investigation

BY DENISE MAYCOCK

Tribune Freeport Reporter

dmaycock@tribunemedia.net

Grand Bahama Police are searching for a man who is wanted for questioning in connection with a murder investigation.

An all-points bulletin has been issued for Lawrence Bevans, 37, of 23 Duke Drive. He is medium build and has dark brown complexion. He speaks with a Bahamian accent.

Police are warning that Bevans should be approached with extreme caution as he is considered armed and dangerous.

Anyone with information concerning his whereabouts is asked to contact police at 352-1919, 350-3106/9, 242-300-8476, 350 3014/6, or 911.