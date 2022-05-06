Man Remanded To Prison Ahead Of Sentencing For Stealing Car Battery, Other Items

By LEANDRA ROLLE

Tribune Staff Reporter

lrolle@tribunemedia.net

A MAN was sent to prison Friday after admitting to stealing a woman’s car battery and an assortment of items from a local grocery store last month.

Antonio McCartney, 35, appeared before Magistrate Kendra Kelly, charged with two counts of stealing, one count each of trespassing and unlawful possession.

The charges stem from allegations that he trespassed at Lil General’s Convenience Store sometime between April 25-26 and stole $1,665 worth of household and food items from the store while being concerned with others.

Police also alleged that on May 5, the accused stole a car battery from Cherdisha Hinsey’s Toyota Passo while in the Marathon Road area and was found in possession of an epic car battery and clarion CD player, which were suspected to have been stolen.

McCartney pleaded guilty to all of the charges during his hearing on Friday.

However, his sentencing was deferred to Wednesday and he was remanded to the Bahamas Department of Correctional Services (BDCS) until that time.

Leon Bain, 33, also appeared in a Magistrate’s Court accused of stealing.

The Andros resident was arrested after he was accused of stealing Sharlene Sargent’s Nissan car on April 29.

He is further charged with stealing $150 cash from Sargent and some $350 worth of groceries belonging to Nakisha Anderson.

At Friday’s hearing, Bain denied the allegations and the case was adjourned to June 16 for trial.

The accused was granted $5,000 bail with one or two sureties. He was also ordered to report to the island’s police station once a week.

In a separate case, Paul Farquharson, 29, was arraigned on charges of housebreaking after police allege that he broke into Edith Roach’s South Beach home on November 2017 with intent to steal.

After pleading not guilty to the offence, the accused was granted $8,000 bail with one or two sureties.

He was also ordered to be outfitted with an ankle monitoring device and to report to the police station nearest to him once a week to the police station nearest him..

Farquharson returns to court in June.