Serz Purchases 'Only Intended To Benefit Grand Bahama And Abaco'

BY DENISE MAYCOCK

Tribune Freeport Reporter

dmaycock@tribunemedia.net

MINISTER for Grand Bahama Ginger Moxey said that supplies purchased under Special Economic Recovery Zone Order (SERZ) are only intended to benefit the islands of Grand Bahama and Abaco that were affected by Hurricane Dorian.

She was responding to questions raised about the discovery of supplies that were purchased under SERZ that Bahamas Customs identified at the Potter’s Cay dock in New Providence.

Ms Moxey explained that while vehicles purchased under SERZ by persons in those affected islands are permitted to be relocated with the individuals, building supplies purchases are not.

According to news reports, Bahamas Customs identified a number of goods at Potter’s Cay dock and other ports that were imported under the SERZ concession for Abaco and Grand Bahama that should have stayed on those islands.

The illegal operation was revealed during a press conference at the Department of Inland Revenue held earlier this week.

When asked to comment on this, Minister Moxey said she was not aware of it.

“That is news to me, but it is intended for affected islands, and I am sure Customs will take care of that,” she said.

“With SERZ, you are allowed to take vehicles to other islands, but not supplies. It is specifically for GB and Abaco. You had people who were affected and lost everything, but they moved to another island to work because there weren’t jobs and they were given opportunity to take their vehicle they got with SERZ and pay no duty when they left the island,” Minister Moxey explained.

“That is the only thing it is for, not for building supplies. So that is not what was intended,” she said.

When asked for an update on Grand Lucayan Resort, Minister Moxey indicated that an announcement is coming “pretty soon”.

“We had determined and selected the buyer, and so it just a matter of time before the announcement is made. We are right there,” she said.

The government recently announced that a buyer was identified but has not revealed the bidder or any details. Initially five bidders were invited to present their proposals to the Lucayan Renewal Holdings Board.

The sale of the Grand Lucayan is expected to rejuvenate the Grand Bahama tourism sector, which has been struggling for many years.

Tourism Minister Chester Cooper said that the resort will be “fully on stream by 2024”, with parts of the redeveloped property open sooner, and pledged that the Davis-Cooper administration would be just as swift in moving to repair Grand Bahama International Airport given that its status as the island’s leading stopover gateway is vital to the Grand Lucayan’s success.