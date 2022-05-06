Three Senior Staffers At Office Of The Prime Minister Have Covid-19

By KHRISNA RUSSELL

Tribune Chief Reporter

krussell@tribunemedia.net

THREE senior staffers at the Office of the Prime Minister have tested positive for COVID-19.

They are Director of Communications Latrae Rahming, Press Secretary Clint Watson and Senior Speech Writer, Policy and Communications Advisor Ian Poitier.

In a statement Friday, OPM said both Mr Rahming and Mr Poitier tested positive for the virus ahead of a work-related travel commitment on Thursday.

Following the initial positive result, as a precaution, other members of staff took COVID tests and received negative results.

Among them was Mr Watson.

However, despite that initial negative test ahead of Thursday’s OPM press briefing, Mr Watson tested positive on Friday via a rapid antigen test.

All three staffers were said to be currently experiencing mild symptoms of COVID-19 and are following the advice of the Ministry of Health and Wellness and other healthcare professionals.

They are also isolating according to the guidelines of the Health Services rules.

Contact tracing is underway, the statement said, and so far there have been no other positive test results.