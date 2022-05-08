Acting Pm Releases Statement On Deaths At Sandals Emerald Bay Resort

Acting Prime Minister Chester Cooper released a statement on Sunday regarding the deaths of three American visitors at the Sandals Emerald Bay Resort in Exuma on Friday.

“In the aftermath of the sudden passing of three American visitors on Exuma this weekend, the Government of The Bahamas wishes to provide the following update as we continue our investigation,” Mr Cooper said.

“First in our thoughts are the grieving families. As a native of Exuma and the Member of Parliament, I have reached out personally to the families to offer condolences on behalf of the people of Exuma and The Bahamas.

“Since Saturday, The Royal Bahamas Police Force, The Ministry of Health, the Ministry of Tourism and officials from the US Embassy have been working together, including collaborating to expedite the process for the formal identification of the deceased.

“Once the remains have been legally identified, the pathologist can begin the process of identifying the cause of death.

“Prime Minister Davis has been kept abreast of the situation,” Mr Cooper’s statement continued. “We will provide further updates once more information is available. We again offer our sympathies, thoughts and prayers to the families affected.

“Both the Ministry of Tourism and The Royal Bahamas Police Force will remain in close contact with the families of the deceased.

“We ask that their desire for privacy be resp