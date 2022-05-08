Severe Weather Warning Update – Sunday 10.55pm-Monday, 1am

The Bahamas Department of Meteorology has re-issued a severe thunderstorm warning and watch from 10.55pm Sunday until 1.00 am Monday:

A severe thunderstorm warning is in effect for North Andros along with its adjacent waters.

A severe thunderstorm watch is now in effect for New Providence along with its adjacent waters.

At 10:50 pm lightning detection, radar and satellite imagery depicted a cluster of showers with embedded thunderstorms moving eastwards, towards and across the warning and watch areas.

Some of these thunderstorms will be severe at times causing strong gusty winds, dangerous lightning, heavy downpours, hail and possible waterspout or tornadic activity. Localised flooding is also possible during the passage of these storms.

Boaters in the warning and watch areas should seek safe harbour and residents in the warning areas should stay indoors and away from windows when conditions worsen. Residents should not seek shelter under trees or in water as these can become lightning conductors.