‘I Disclosed’ - But Bowleg Blames Issue On Communication

A CABINET Minister yesterday blamed “mixed communication” for the failure of some members of Parliament to file financial disclosures by the March 1 deadline.

Youth, Sports and Culture Minister Mario Bowleg suggested there was confusion among some elected officials about how general election disclosures would be handled.

Last week, The Tribune asked most MPs if they had met the disclosure deadline. Only some replied. However, Pia Glover-Rolle, Dr Hubert Minnis, Dr Michael Darville, Glenys Hanna Martin, Leon Lundy, Wayne Munroe, John Pinder, Shanendon Cartwright, Adrian White, Clay Sweeting and Keith Bell all said they had met the deadline.

Following a press conference at the ministry regarding Youth in Parliament, Mr Bowleg confirmed yesterday that he too had declared his assets as required.

“I think what happened was there was a mixed communication for some as it relates to the 2020 assets being recorded because, remember now, we should have put our 2020 for the 2021 election and then the 2021 should be recorded for this year as we move into 2022 because it’s the 30th of each year,” Mr Bowleg said.

“So, I think that it was declared during (the) election period, but I guess it wasn’t realised that what was declared to the election process was not handed over to the other unit and so for that reason I think that’s what happened to some of the individuals, but I know I cleared both.”

Press secretary Clint Watson said last week that he suspects “simple oversight” was to blame for some parliamentarians missing the deadline.

“Now, they all are aware that you have to disclose. It was a part of training for parliamentarians. What may have happened I suspect in this matter is the deadline passed and people being so consumed with whatever they were doing, didn’t meet the deadline or forgot the deadline was there.”

Meanwhile, State Public Service Minister Pia Glover-Rolle said the challenges public officials face meeting financial disclosure requirements highlighted the need for investment in additional staff to help officials meet their obligations.

When asked if he thought the process needed to be clearer or just a case of miscommunication, Mr Bowleg noted the possibility of forgetting.

“No, I don’t think so. You are looking at an administration who we haven’t taken a break since we came right off of the campaign trail and so while we were looking at things that were utmost important as it relates to getting the country up and running there has been times that you would slip your mind, even though you would have been reminded still, you have to report, but at the end of the day nobody’s hiding anything from whether it’s the government or the opposition.”

“So, all paperwork will be turned in at the right time and if there needs to be fines for those who need fines. (If) they want to fine them, then they just have to pay the fine, but I’m sure that everyone will report their finances.”

As to whether those who missed the deadline should be fined, the minister replied: “No, the law is in place, but at the same time find out what was the circumstances and situation prior to just the decision.”