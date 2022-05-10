Lcf Helping Students To Make The Leap

AS part of its strategy to address learning loss due to the COVID-19 pandemic and school disruptions, Lyford Cay Foundations (LCF) has launched a new education enrichment initiative for selected public school students from grades one to four.

Learning Enrichment to Accelerate Progress, LEAP, is an educational pilot programme that offers access to learning support in numeracy, literacy and social emotional skills.

Dr Nicola Virgill-Rolle, executive director of LCF explained: “LEAP provides small group learning support for young learners by assessing their learning needs, providing catch up tutoring in fundamental skills and encouraging the development of skills such as passion, perseverance and a positive mindset.”

For the pilot, 41 children were chosen from the Uriah McPhee Primary School – ten students each from grades one, two and four, and 11 students from grade three.

The students will meet for ten Saturdays, from April 30, 2022, to July 2, 2022. Sessions are led by teachers from Uriah McPhee Primary School and Lyford Cay International School (LCIS), at the LCIS Lower School campus.

LEAP uses high impact tutoring in numeracy and literacy to enhance academic success, Dr Virgill-Rolle said further.

In literacy, the goal is to increase grade-level appropriate reading, writing and spelling efficiency, improve the level of reading fluency, and enhance listening comprehension and oral and written language skills.

For numeracy, the aim is to encourage self-confidence and proficiency in mathematics, improve computational skills and improve problem-solving skills using a variety of mathematical strategies.

All LEAP students are provided with transportation between Uriah McPhee Primary School and Lyford Cay International School, and a healthy breakfast and lunch.

“We know that there has been tremendous learning loss over the past two years because of school disruptions caused by COVID-19. We also know that many students have not had access to support mechanisms,” said Dr Virgill-Rolle. “A programme like LEAP will provide the necessary support to ensure learning recovery.”

Lyford Cay Foundations is the country’s largest non-governmental benefactor of educational initiatives, with more than 3,000 students earning a college or post-graduate degree thanks to the assistance of people who believe that education is the foundation for a successful nation.

The foundations also fund FOCUS, an eight-year education enrichment programme that helps 5th – 8th grade public school students attain post-secondary education readiness.

To learn more about LCF, please visit www.lyfordcayfoundations.org.