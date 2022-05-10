A Mother To One, Daughter To Many, And A Nurse To All

By ALESHA CADET

Tribune Features Reporter

acadet@tribunemedia.net

Kelsha Roberts, a registered nurse at the Princess Margaret Hospital in the Intensive Care Unit, is this week joining her colleagues throughout the country to celebrate National Nurses Week.

A nurse for nine years now, the mother-of-one said she was initially inspired in her choice of profession by her late grandmother, Louise Johnson.

“As I started going higher in my studies and digging deeper within myself, I realised that I just had passion for helping people. If I had to do it again, by all means I would still be a nurse, changing only the time frame for pursuing higher levels of education in my career,” she told Tribune Woman.

Kelsha, who has also worked in the high-stress environment of the Accident and Emergency department, said she enjoys being a part of a dynamic healthcare profession that allows her to not only impact and save lives, but also to give people with words of encouragement.

Now, in the ICU, she is learning new life-saving skills.

“I obtained numerous new skills, especially my training in the specialty of dialysis which has allowed me to be able to further assist with patient care, which piqued my interest in a sub-disciple that can also be used in the Intensive Care Unit,” she said.

Kelsha said the advice she would give to both women and men who are interested in this field of work, is to know that in everything you do, acknowledge God first and keep in mind that the race wasn’t made for the swift.

“Take time out for yourself, because self-love is very important, as you are not able to pour from an empty cup. And remember, nursing is not a job, it is a calling. There are going to be times when you would have to put service above self, but remember that it will not be in vain, because whatever you do will be rewarded. As my grandmother always told me, when you do your work, do it as if you are doing it unto the Lord because he will ensure that you receive your just reward in the end,” said Kelsha.

National Nurses Week honours the contributions and sacrifices of nurses everywhere and reminds us to thank the medical professionals who keep us healthy. It is celebrated between May 6, National Nurses Day, and May 12, the birthdate of the celebrated Nurse Florence Nightingale.