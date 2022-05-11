Tragedy In Exuma Rings Alarm Bells

EDITOR, The Tribune.

What a tumultuous past two days at my travel agencies in New Jersey with the sad news of the deaths at Sandals Resort in Exuma. It has been difficult enough to get bookings for your country in the past two years. Clients come into our agencies, many having alluring feelings about a trip to the Bahamas. In the past forty years until 2020 we could get instant bookings and travellers would be on their way.

Now you are one of the hardest nations in the world to gain entry. When we have to explain all the rules, including rapid antigen tests and Health Visas, they stare at us in disbelief. Countries all over the world are opening up again with ease of entry, but not The Bahamas. Most clients ask us to book them somewhere else without the hassles and expense. With current conditions why has the Visa not been abolished weeks ago? Unfortunately the few clients for which we could get bookings have over the past two days cancelled their bookings. They are fearful that The Bahamas is not a safe place to visit. Some are willing to overlook the U.S. Government travel warnings about crime in The Bahamas, but the events in Exuma have caused great concern.

We have always been happy and willing to send our clients to you. Formerly it was our premier destination in the Caribbean area. But all that has changed with the intransigence of the two recent Tourism Ministers and their staff about entry rules. We sincerely hope that this damaging situation for your economy will change very quickly.

JOHN W ROBSON

724 Corlies Avenue

Interlaken New Jersey 07712

U.S.A.

May 10, 2022.