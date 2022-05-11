What Is Latest On Governor General’S Health?

EDITOR, The Tribune.

On April 7, both The Nassau Guardian and The Tribune broke the story of Governor General C.A. Smith falling ill while on official duty in North Eleuthera at P.A. Gibson Primary School. According to an official in the Office of the Prime Minister, the governor general had suffered from heat exhaustion and is expected to be fine, although one media outlet alleged that he had a stroke. The news of him being fine was well received by many Bahamians who were praying for the speedy recovery of the governor general.

Yet, it would seem that since it was reported that the governor general was resting comfortably at Doctors Hospital under the observation of medical personnel over a month ago, the public has not been updated on his health status or if he is physically fit to continue in office. The state, it seems, has been tight lipped about this important situation for some unknown reason. The government should be more forthcoming regarding the health status of the governor general, if it hasn't already. I can honestly say that I haven't heard anything since his hospitalisation. In the meantime, I will continue to pray for his recovery.

KEVIN EVANS

Freeport,

Grand Bahama.

May 10, 2022.

• Editor’s note: On April 14, The Tribune reported that Governor General CA Smith had been released from hospital and was “resting comfortably” at home, according to a statement issued from his office.