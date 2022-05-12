Joint Working Space For Crypto-Curious

By YOURI KEMP

Tribune Business Reporter

ykemp@tribunemedia.net

Crypto Isle has opened a co-working space, and launched a masterclass series for those curious about crypto as well as seasoned professionals.

Tevin Bannister, a consultant in the Office of the Prime Minister, will teach the fundamentals of cryptocurrency and blockchain technology in the first session of Crypto Isle’s masterclass series on Saturday.



The location will offer a range of co-working spaces, from hot desks to private offices, complete with amenities.

The community is also offering a three-month membership package that includes access to hot desks, preferred access to in-person classes, discounted event rates, and access to happy hours & networking events for a limited time.



The first class in the series, Intro to Crypto, will be held from 10am-2pm on Saturday, at Crypto Isle’s headquarters at the former Lucianos of Chicago venue on East Bay Street. It will cost $200 per person and virtually at $100 per person.



“Cryptocurrency will be a transformative force in our society in the coming years,” said Mr Bannister. “I am delighted to partner with Crypto Isle to introduce people to the world of crypto and help decentralise information concerning digital assets to make it more easily accessible to the public.”



Crypto Isle’s second masterclass, ‘Find the Right Crypto Investments’, led by quantitative execution analyst Ruairí Kennedy will be held on Tuesday, May 24, from 6.30pm - 8.30pm. The course will cover the risks and pitfalls of crypto, exploring the crypto investment landscape, centralized exchanges, DeFi & NFTs.



“There are a lot of misconceptions as it relates to investing in cryptocurrency,” said Mr Kennedy. “While there are risks associated with it, it’s easier to learn how to identify potential pitfalls and then take the necessary steps to limit them than to avoid trading altogether.”



For more details, visit cryptoisle.com.