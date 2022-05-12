Treasure Cay Sale To Kovats To Proceed

By YOURI KEMP

Tribune Business Reporter

ykemp@tribunemedia.net

Treasure Cay Resort president Robert Meister has confirmed that the sale of the resort will continue with Dr Mirko Kovats.



The rescinding of a $20m bond from the purchaser never took place as stated by Kirk Cornish, Member of Parliament for North Abaco and reported earlier.



Robert Meister, president of Treasure Cay Limited, responding by text messages to requests made by Tribune Business, said: “Treasure Cay Limited has never required any sort of bond from the buyer. We are very hopeful that this sale can be concluded as quickly as possible.”



Dr Wolfgang Groeger, speaking on behalf of the Kovats Family Office in Vienna, Austria, said: “There hasn’t been any request of a $20m bond so no reason to even discuss such.

“Dr. Kovats has a binding purchase agreement and will execute this. The deal has been on since February, 2021, and has never been off.

“This is a purely private transaction between private sellers and private buyer and has to be approved within 60 days by the New Day investor-friendly government.”

Dr Kovats has been waiting since August, 2021, but also said that he is “not prepared to wait forever”.

Dr Groeger added: “No Crown land requiring government to approve any development plan, the Treasure Cay development is 50 plus years old, since 20 years for sale, sold since February, 2021, and simply needs quick reconstruction of marina, restaurants, commercial center which has been confirmed to the prime minister on the occasion of several meetings.”



The resort is an economic anchor for Abaco and provides jobs and economic stimulus.



Some residents are not in favour of Dr Kovats purchasing the resort and have made their feelings known about the sale. However, residents do understand that the resort needs to change hands in order for Treasure Cay to move forward.