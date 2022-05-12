Two Charged After Cocaine Discovery

By PAVEL BAILEY

TWO MEN were arraigned in a Magistrate’s Court yesterday after being found in possession of cocaine.

Oneil Sturrup, 27, and Dario Duncombe, 28, appeared before Senior Magistrate Samuel McKinney on a charge of possession of dangerous drugs with intent to supply.

At around 5.30 on May 10 in New Providence officers on mobile patrol stopped the suspects in a Nissan Cube and upon searching the vehicle discovered suspected drugs in the centre armrest. These drugs were found in a clear Ziplock bag containing a brown package filled with a reported 11 grams of cocaine.

While Duncombe pleaded not guilty to the offence in court, Sturrup pleaded guilty with explanation.

Sturrup explained to the Magistrate that the drugs in question didn’t belong to him and that he had got into an argument with his cousin who was using drugs in his yard.

The accused claimed that the cocaine found in his possession belonged to his cousin and that he had only inadvertently put the drugs in his car after their fight. He also said he explained this situation to the police in a subsequent interview.

Although Sturrup had faced a similar drugs conviction in the past the Magistrate reduced his charges to simple possession because of his early plea of guilt.

Magistrate McKinney then ordered Sturrup to pay a fine of $500 for the offence or risk three months in prison, while Duncombe was discharged for the matter.