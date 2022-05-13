First Step To $200m Port

By DENISE MAYCOCK

Tribune Freeport Reporter

dmaycock@tribunemedia.net

OFFICIALS broke ground in East Grand Bahama for construction of the $200m Carnival Cruise Port that is expected to open in 2024, creating 1,000 permanent jobs for Bahamians.

Prime Minister Philip “Brave” Davis said the new port venture represents another major development that is expected “to play a pivotal role in the re-emergence of the GB economy.”

“We are here today to celebrate with Carnival on yet another historic milestone in the company’s chapter with the groundbreaking of the new Carnival Cruise Port,” he said. “More importantly, we celebrate what it means to the people of Grand Bahama who just yesterday welcomed the news of the sale of Grand Lucayan Resort to Electra America.”

Carnival acquired 300 acres of land at Sharp Rock for its new cruise port. The ground-breaking ceremony was held at the site yesterday. Construction will begin immediately.

Deputy Prime Minister Chester Cooper, Minister of Tourism, Investment and Aviation, Minister for Grand Bahama Ginger Moxey were present. Giora Israel, senior vice president of Port and Destination Development Carnival Corporation; and Arnold Donald, President and CEO Carnival Corporation; Christine Duffy, President of Carnival Cruise; and Sarah St George, chairperson of the Grand Bahama Port Authority, brought remarks.

Prime Minister Davis said the $200M investment at Grand Bahama was a welcomed project.

“The Grand Bahama economy is on its way up; The magic is returning to the magic city,” he told guests.

“The Carnival project will play a critical role in engineering the economic growth of Grand Bahama with direct employment and entrepreneurial opportunities.

“Altogether, we are talking about a projected 1,000 permanent jobs for the people of Grand Bahama,” Prime Minister Davis also said.

Additionally, Mr Davis said it will create many construction jobs for skilled workers during the construction phase.

He indicated that his administration has prioritised the development of the blue economy as a central pillar in the country’s national development strategy.

He noted that the tourism product is dependent on the marine and coastal environments.

Mr Davis said while many countries in the region enjoy a healthy flow of cruise ships into their ports, The Bahamas’ tourism model is dependent on cruise tourism in a way that its regional counterparts are not.

“Thanks to our strategic development of the industry, as well as our innate cultural and geographical advantages, we have figured out a way to tap into the economic potential of the cruise industry in a way that others have not,” he said.

He indicated that cruise lines make a very robust contribution to the local economy.

The prime minister said during the pandemic the country felt the shock of an absent cruise industry on the economy.

For this reason he said there is great cause for optimism as people get back to work and the engine of the island’s economy is restarted.

“I want you to know that my administration is not done yet. The development of Grand Bahama will continue to be a priority for us. We are all in this together. Partnerships and collaborative efforts are what will get us to where we need to be,” the prime minister said.

Mr Israel in his remarks said this cruise port represents a new chapter in the relationship and partnership of the government and people of The Bahamas.

He said: “It goes back many years, and we are now ready to start construction of this port and hopefully open it in 2024.”

Mr Donald for his part said the groundbreaking marks a big milestone for Carnival.

“This is an incredible day in the history of Carnival and hopefully for GB,” he said.

“We are working closely with the GBPA to bring the cruise port to life. This event is another important milestone in demonstrating that cruising is back and that the future for Carnival is indeed sunny and optimistic.”

Mr Donald added that their investment is an indication of their confidence in Grand Bahama and revealed that earlier this week Carnival signed an agreement to build two new dry docks at the Grand Bahama Shipyard which should be operational and on site in 2024.

He said Carnival Cruise Line and Carnival Corporation are celebrating 50 years, adding their history is tied to the Bahamas.

“Over those 50 years, Carnival has invested hundreds of millions of dollars into the Bahamas, and from this project and others will invest hundreds of millions more,” he stated.

Mr Donald said Carnival has also brought many visitors and helped to create many jobs for Bahamians over the years.

Christine Duffy, Carnival president, said the new port project is opening the doors to a new era of cruising in the Bahamas. She said in addition to the delivery of Mardi Gras, a 6,600 passenger LNG vessel, the Celebration, the sister ship to the Mardi Gras 2, will come at the end of the year.

And a third will come in 2023.