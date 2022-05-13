Police Confirm Long Island Investigation Concerning Water And Sewerage Corporation

ASSISTANT Commissioner of Police Leamond Deleveaux confirmed that police are in Long Island conducting investigations.

He said police were looking into a matter concerning the Water and Sewerage Corporation.

However he would not confirm whether former executive chairman Adrian Gibson was at the heart of the matter.

He was contacted after reports circulated that vehicles in Long Island allegedly belonging to Mr Gibson were seized as part of the investigation.

ACP Deleveaux said Mr Gibson was not in custody and he could not confirm whether any vehicles were taken by police.