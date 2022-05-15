Two Dead After Shooting And Stabbing Incidents

By PAVEL BAILEY

POLICE are currently investigating two homicides that occurred over the weekend after one man was shot to death and another man died after his sister reportedly stabbed him.

The first incident happened on Friday shortly before 9pm on Sierra Leone Avenue, Flamingo Gardens. There authorities found a man lying in the street suffering from suspected gunshot wounds.

When Emergency Medical Services arrived on the scene, they determined that the victim showed no signs of life.

According to the official police report the male victim was having a conversation with someone in a vehicle when a male assailant pulled up in another vehicle. The police said that this man then opened fire at the victim before fleeing the scene.

Police did not release the victim's identity.

Police said: "A male passenger armed with a firearm exited and discharged the weapon at the male. He was struck several times about the body, resulting in fatal injuries. This matter remains under active investigation.”

The second murder happened on Saturday morning shortly before 4am at a residence on White Fin Tuna Road off Carmichael Road. Police were called to a residence there in response to a stabbing incident.

Police found a man lying on the floor with wounds consistent with a stabbing in the front room of the residence, whom EMS would later pronounce dead at the scene.

“Investigation thus far revealed that a male and female were involved in an argument which resulted in the female stabbing the male with a sharp object. A female is in Police custody, she is assisting with the investigation into this matter," police said of the incident in a press statement.

While police yesterday would not confirm that the victim and alleged perpetrator were brother and sister, a source familiar with the situation confirmed the familial relationship. The man's identity was not released up to press time.

Authorities are asking anyone with information on these matters to contact the Criminal Investigations Department at 502-9991/2, Crime stoppers at 328- TIPS (8477) or the nearest police station