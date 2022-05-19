$636,000 Budget For Royal Visit

By KHRISNA RUSSELL

Tribune Chief Reporter

krussell@tribunemedia.net

THE government earmarked $636,194 to honour all expenses associated with their Royal Highnesses‘ visit to The Bahamas in March.

However, as of Monday, May 16, approximately 96 percent or $625,186 of the money has been paid out.

The payments were managed by the Office of the Governor General in consultation with the secretariat.

A preliminary expenditure statement released by the government said the lion’s share of the funds went to New Providence vendors and businesses.

That is $566,828.93 paid out in the capital, $50,063.92 to Abaco vendors and $18,107.15 paid out to Grand Bahama vendors.

Over 100 individuals and businesses have been processed for payments to date, the statement said.

A more definitive break down outlining some of the larger expenses included $76,141.96 to Wild Flowers for décor of the Royal Ball, school and One Montague; $66,440.50 to the Movi Company for large Jumbo screens, digital and electronic work at school, the Royal Ball and regatta; and $37,247.88 for Bahamasair’s air charter services from New Providence to Abaco and Grand Bahama and return to New Providence.

Other big ticket costs were to Bahama Prints in the amount of $34,806 for Welcome Billboards, mesh, airport mesh; accommodations at Atlantis for the Royal couple and staff, Bahamian defence/police and protocol officers, inclusive of meals in the amount of $34,657.30; $29,480 to the Broadcasting Corporation for broadcasting services; and $21,000 to the JCNP for participants in Junkanoo event, downtown along with related costs.

There was also a $12,000 price tag attached to uniforms for sloop sailors and payments to participants in the regatta event.

Other payments went to smaller vendors. These were not included in the report.

Officials also noted some challenges with expediting payment to vendors and businesses.

Those challenges included, but were not limited to, a number of businesses and persons engaged were non-compliant in the government’s paying system, while some people submitted inaccurate banking information, which presented challenges for direct payment.

Further, some people submitted approved quotes rather than invoices for payment and banks themselves were challenging, the statement said.

However, the government said there were savings and “tremendous benefits” to the country from the Royal Visit.

“The Local Organising Committee realised significant assistance by not having to engage or issue contracts for government buildings upgrade and improvements as the Ministry of Works technical teams were very active and responsive in this area. Additionally, it should be noted that the cleaning of the main street arteries were upgraded by the Department of Environment.

“Secondly, the assistance of Corporate Bahamas in assisting with the Royal Black-Tie Ball realised a savings of $100,000. Thirdly, the infrastructural upgrade was necessary as the public thoroughfares, public lavatories, etc, needed to be improved. All expenditure with respect to infrastructural improvement and upgrade will reduce the need for same as The Bahamas prepares for its annual independence celebrations.”

It continued: “It is difficult to quantify the tremendous benefits of the Royal visit to The Commonwealth of The Bahamas. Over 40 international media houses from the United Kingdom and internationally graced our shores and recorded the wonders of The Bahamas, its beauty, charm and warmth of our people.

“The soon to be National Sport of The Bahamas regatta, was showcased to the entire world. Both the Duke and Duchess participated in the sailing event at Montagu Bay. Their Royal Highnesses snorkelling in the waters off Grand Bahama in the area of Coral Vita was breathtaking and is expected to yield significant results in years to come. This group won the His Royal Highness Earth Shot prize (in their) category as a result of growing reefs.

“The Bahamas Junkanoo experience in Rawson Square was nothing short of spectacular, even in the face of inclement weather and since the onslaught of the pandemic. Their Royal Highnesses are on record as highlighting their visit to Abaco as the best of all experiences. They were most impressed by the strength and resilience of Abaconians following the passage of Hurricane Dorian.

“There is no dollar value one can place on the recent visit by the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge. Bahamians demonstrated that as a people we can entertain Royalty with class and pride.”

The report said back up receipts are available upon request.

The Bahamas was one of three Caribbean countries invited to host the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge on behalf of Her Majesty The Queen on the occasion of Her Platinum Jubilee.

The other two countries, Belize and Jamaica, preceded The Bahamas during Royal visits in the Caribbean region.

The official visit to The Bahamas began on Thursday, March 24, and ended on Saturday, March 26.