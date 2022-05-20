Budget ‘To Pay Attention To People Feeling The Pinch’

By KHRISNA RUSSELL

Tribune Chief Reporter



PRESS secretary Clint Watson yesterday foreshadowed some of the features of the Davis administration’s budget, which the prime minister will present next week.

Mr Watson said there will be attention to the pinch Bahamians have been feeling due to inflation.

“You see at the end of the day what’s happening is the Bahamian people what we are feeling the pinch of is inflation,” Mr Watson said yesterday. “Not because of an increase in VAT on breadbasket items and what you will see in the upcoming budget, I might as well say right now, is efforts toward that end that will address and look at matters regarding inflation.

“It will address and look at matters to ensure that the Bahamian people can be able to live and still thrive in a very difficult economy that’s happening globally. Those are some of the main issues that you will see coming out of the budget.

“Also you will see for the first time a lot of what has been reflected in the Blueprint for Change of the Progressive Liberal Party administration, you will see that reflected in the budget because this is now the Davis administration’s budget and so you will see reflected in there the policies and the initiatives that have been outlined prior to governance by the administration what it will do in office.”

Mr Watson also responded to criticisms from Official Opposition Leader Michael Pintard, who said earlier this week that celebrations regarding the Grand Lucayan sale are premature.

Last week Electra America Hospitality Group signed a $100m purchase agreement for the hotel.

The deal that was executed under the former Minnis administration with Royal Caribbean/ITM was cancelled last year by the Davis administration.

“Also there have been criticism of the Grand Lucayan deal and the Opposition Leader Michael Pintard calling it a premature celebration and I always say well who’s celebrating.

“…The work is just now beginning.

“…You may find that there are people who are excited about the fact that there is work happening just six, seven months into office. The government was able to find a deal after four and half years of trying to scatter about for a deal that didn’t come into fruition.

“The administration in months was able to broker a deal that was in the best interest of the Bahamian people.”