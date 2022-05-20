Tributes To Our Fallen Angels

By EARYEL BOWLEG

Tribune Staff Reporter

ebowleg@tribunemedia.net

RELATIVES of 16 nurses and support staff who have died gathered at the Princess Margaret Hospital in remembrance of the contributions they made to healthcare.

The memorial was part of Nurses Month, which is currently being celebrated.

The 12 nurses, two patient care assistants, two surgical technicians and one renal technician all died between 2020 and 2022.

Public Hospitals Authority Acting Managing Director Aubynette Rolle, a nurse of 37 years said she had the opportunity to work with some of the “fallen angels”.

“It is bittersweet that as we celebrate the work of our diligent nurses we memorialise those no longer with us,” she said in her remarks yesterday.

“In preparation for today’s service, I reflected on how in the midst of celebrations, educational events, school activities, and recognition this memorial service is a cognitive reminder to all of us in nursing and to others gathered here to those who serve that while we are here we do so on borrowed time,” she said.