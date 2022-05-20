Two Accused In Court Of Fraudulent Marriage

By PAVEL BAILEY

TWO people were charged in a Magistrate’s Court yesterday with attempting to obtain a residence spousal permit by entering into a fraudulent marriage.

Kenold Dorsainvil, 43, and Edisa Adderley, 41, appeared before Assistant Chief Magistrate Carolyn Vogt-Evans on charges related to a fraudulent marriage scheme.

Dorsainvil faced charges of fraud by false pretences, attempted fraud by false pretences and entering into a fraudulent marriage.

Meanwhile, Ms Adderley, a former staff member of the Registrar General’s office, faced a charge of abetment to commit fraud by false pretences.

On June 14, 2016, Dorsainvil with the aid of Adderley is alleged to have fraudulently obtained a marriage certificate. The names of Precious Wonderful Davis, a complainant/witness in the matter, and Kenold Dorsainvil were on the certificate and it was obtained from the Registrar General’s Department on Shirley Street.

It is alleged that this fraudulent marriage was done with the aim of obtaining a resident spousal permit for Dorsainvil, which he unsuccessfully attempted to obtain on November 23, 2016, from the Bahamas Department of Immigration on Hawkins Hill.

In court, both accused pleaded not guilty to all the charges against them.

With there being no objections, $5,000 bail with one or two sureties was granted to Adderley. Under the conditions of her bail she is expected to report to East Street South Police Station every Sunday by 7pm.

Adderley was also warned by the magistrate that failure to comply with these conditions would result in her bail being revoked.

However, Dorsainvil was denied bail at this time on the basis that he has no status in the country. As such his bail hearing was deferred to June 2 while the court awaits an update from the Bahamas Department of Immigration in relation to his case.

Dorsainvil and Adderley’s trial is set for July 14.