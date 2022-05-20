Woman Accused Of Stealing $4,800

By PAVEL BAILEY

A WOMAN was arraigned in a Magistrate’s Court yesterday for allegedly stealing more than $4,800 from the insurance company where she was previously employed.

Lashante Dames, 31, represented by Bjorn Ferguson, stood before Magistrate Algernon Allen, Jr, on two counts of stealing by means of employment.

On September 30, and October 28, 2021 Dames is alleged to have stolen $3,018.66 and $1,816.80 from Freeport Insurance’s New Providence branch where she was formerly employed.

In court, she pleaded not guilty to the charges.

As there was no objection to bail, it was granted to her in the sum of $3,000 with one or two sureties.