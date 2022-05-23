Man Killed In Hit-And-Run Crash

By PAVEL BAILEY

AUTHORITIES are currently investigating an apparent hit-and-run traffic accident on Kemp Road that occurred early Saturday morning, leaving one man dead.

According to initial police reports at around 6.45am on Saturday officers were alerted to the unresponsive body of an adult male lying at the entrance to St Margaret’s Cemetery on Kemp Road.

Once units were dispatched to the area their initial investigation concluded that the incident appeared to be a traffic accident.

As a result, officers from the Traffic Investigations Department were also called to the scene.

Emergency Medical Services upon completion of their examination of the body determined that there were no signs of life resulting in the male victim being pronounced dead at the scene.

Preliminary investigations suggests that the victim was walking in a northern direction along Kemp Road, when a vehicle traveling south, struck him. This resulted in the victim being tossed into the cemetery.

Police have so far withheld the name of the victim until his next of kin can confirm his identity. While an autopsy report is underway to determine the exact cause of death police have officially classified the matter as an active investigation.

Later that same day, police arrested a suspect in connection with the accident at the Esso station on East Bay Street. He is now in custody.

Police are appealing to members of the public, who may have information that can assist with this investigation and other criminal matters, to contact the Criminal Investigations Department at 502-9991/2, Crime stoppers at 328- TIPS (8477) or the nearest police station.