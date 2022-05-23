Speed Thought To Be Factor In Death

By PAVEL BAILEY

POLICE are investigating a traffic fatality that occurred when a man crashed after reportedly speeding on West Bay Street on Saturday evening.

In statements to reporters late on Saturday night at the scene of the incident, police Superintendent Audley Peters briefed reporters on what led to the tragic death of the male driver.

“Sometime after 7pm officers were called to a traffic fatality on West Bay Street,” Mr Peters said. “Upon arrival on the scene they found a small Nissan Cube with extensive damage. Inspection of the Cube revealed a Caucasian male in the front drivers seat, a check of his pulse was done and he was unresponsive. The officers summoned emergency medical services upon their arrival they assessed the body and concluded there was no signs of life.”

The identity of the victim has not yet been disclosed to the public. This is pending notification of the deceased’s family of his death. However, initial investigations into the matter have revealed that speeding did play a factor in the accident.

“The inquiries thus far have revealed that the driver was heading in a westerly direction at a high rate of speed when he lost control of the vehicle, collided into a coconut tree, cascaded and hit another tree, which was a Poinciana tree and eventually came to a stop.”

Authorities are asking members of the public who might have information on this incident to contact the Criminal Investigations Department or report into the nearest police station.