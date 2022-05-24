Gb Attorney ‘Found Dead In Swimming Pool’

By DENISE MAYCOCK

Tribune Freeport Reporter

dmaycock@tribunemedia.net

WELL-known Grand Bahama attorney Jethro Miller is believed to have been found unresponsive in a swimming pool at his residence on Sunday.

While police have not yet confirmed an identity, the Bahamas Bar Association issued condolences in connection with the attorney’s sudden passing on Sunday.

Mr Miller was a former Acting Chief Justice.

Assistant Superintendent of Police Stephen Rolle reported that police received a report shortly after 9pm on Sunday of an adult male being found unresponsive at a residence on Gray’s Inn Drive, off Sgt Major Road.

Uniformed and plain-clothed officers were dispatched to the scene to investigate.

ASP Rolle said initial investigations revealed that the victim went outside the residence to go into the pool. Sometime later his girlfriend went outside to look for him when she noticed him submerged at the bottom of the pool.

The senior police official said the woman sought some assistance, and CPR was administered.

Mr Rolle said EMS personnel responded and found no signs of life.

He said the victim was later taken to the Rand Memorial Hospital where he was examined by a doctor and pronounced dead.

Police are continuing investigations.