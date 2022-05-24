Sorority Welcomes Regional Director To Grand Bahama

By DENISE MAYCOCK

Tribune Freeport Reporter

dmaycock@tribunemedia.net

ALPHA Kappa Alpha Sorority Incorporated Pi Upsilon Omega Chapter in Freeport welcomed AKA’s International Regional Director Joy Elaine Daley to Grand Bahama.

Chapter president Yvonne Pearson and Ministry of Tourism executive Steven Johnson met and greeted Ms Daley on her arrival at Grand Bahama International Airport at 11.30am on Friday.

The regional director then paid a courtesy call on the Minister for Grand Bahama Ginger M Moxey at the Ministry for Grand Bahama at the Office of the Prime Minister on Friday afternoon.

Ms Daley’s official visit coincided with the Chapter’s 35th Charter anniversary celebrated on Sunday, May 22, with a church service at the Pro-Cathedral of Christ the King, followed by a luncheon at Blair House, where seven women were welcomed into the sorority.

As international regional director, Ms Daley oversees the 18 chapters located outside of the continental USA that make up the International Region in countries such as Africa, Asia, Europe, and the Caribbean.

She visits the chapters in the region at least once in her tenure.

Grand Bahama Minister Ginger Moxey welcomed Ms Daley to Grand Bahama. She was accompanied by Ms Pearson, chapter president; Tanisha Tynes-Cambridge, Assistant Recording Secretary; Eleanor Munroe, Protocol Chair; Vashti Maycock-Bowen, Connection Chair; and charter members, Joycelyn Pinder, Julie Glover, Eleanor Munroe, and Shelley Stewart-Rolle.

“It is wonderful to have you in Grand Bahama, and I know the wonderful work you (the sorority) do,” the minister said.

Ms Moxey believed that there is an opportunity for collaboration on initiatives that seek to improve people’s lives. She also expressed interest in developing a long-term relationship with the organisation.

Minister Moxey noted that the Ministry for Grand Bahama formed a new unit called Collab Partnership for Development.

She explained that the unit is designated to partner with NGOs, businesses and other government agencies and the community to assist with the basic needs of residents and the growth and development of GBI.

“We are busy...helping other organisations achieve their goals,” she said.

Ms Daley said the sorority was founded on the campus of Howard University in 1908. She said AKA has ten regions - nine are based in the US, and one International Region.

“So, we are an organisation of 114 years old, and we have over 300,000 members, of which 114,000 are active members internationally. It’s a service organisation,” she told Minister Moxey.

Members of Pi Upsilon Chapter also met with Ms Daley one-on-one at a meet and greet event held on Friday evening at the Port Lucaya Marketplace.