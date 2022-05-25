Fnm Chairman Calls For Answers Over Alleged Incident Between Govt Official And Police Officer

FREE National Movement chairman Dr Duane Sands has called for answers regarding an alleged incident that took place between a government official and a police officer over the weekend.

Accounts of what allegedly happened between the official and officer have circulated on social media in recent days.

Due to the seriousness of what is being alleged, The Tribune has decided not to name the official.

In a press statement yesterday, Dr Sands said: “The people deserve answers. Yesterday, social media was abuzz with a report of an incident alleged to have happened on the weekend.”

He said the incident allegedly resulted in the officer being injured by the driver of a vehicle, adding that: “As the allegations swirl, we believe that the executive of the government of The Bahamas must issue an urgent explanation.

“Was there indeed a road traffic incident/assault involving a sitting Cabinet minister? Are the allegations that an automobile was weaponised, factual? Did the driver of the vehicle leave the scene of this alleged incident? Was a law enforcement officer injured and transported to hospital? How is he recovering?”

“Such serious assertions – if substantiated – paint a frightening picture of our society and by extension, our government. The official opposition demands an urgent public statement to set the record straight,” Dr Sands said.

He continued: “We wish an absolute assurance of this administration that all necessary care and support required, has been and will be provided to this officer and all uniformed officers who risk their lives to ensure law and order.”