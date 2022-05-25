Jobeth Coleby-Davis Denies Claims She Assaulted Officer With Her Vehicle

By KHRISNA RUSSELL

Tribune Chief Reporter

TRANSPORT and Housing Minister JoBeth Coleby-Davis has denied claims that she assaulted a Royal Bahamas Police officer with her vehicle over the weekend during a Carnival event.

Her denial yesterday came after the Police Staff Association released a statement saying the officer involved retained an attorney as he had to seek medical attention for his injuries and was then discharged.

The PSA said it was awaiting the outcome of the investigation into the matter.

However, the minister yesterday said what has been claimed is not true.

“I gave my comment that everything that was said was untrue,” she said in an interview outside Parliament yesterday. “I stand by that and my grandmother always taught me that the last laugh is the best one and so it’ll be cleared up.”

Asked if she thought she was being targeted politically the minister replied: “I probably am. It will be cleared up.”

In a separate interview at Parliament, she also said: “I will wait for all of the other information to come forward but I stand by my statement that that is untrue. That is not my character.

“I had my three-year-old daughter with me on Saturday. So, I would never act out in her presence. Even if it was my character I would not. That is not my personality and I would not do that in the presence of my three-year-old daughter and so it’s untrue.”

While the PSA did not name the MP in its statement, which was posted on its Facebook page, it alleged that a female driver of a silver SUV struck a police officer with her vehicle after he informed her that he was instructed not to let any vehicles through.

PSA executive chairman Ricardo Walkes said: “This officer also said that she shouted at him ‘Do you know who I am!’ as she attempted to drive around the barricades and hit him another two time before he moved from her path being in fear for his safety and she sped away.

“He had to seek medical attention and was treated at the hospital for his injuries and later discharged.”

Mr Walkes said he thought the days of “Do you know who I am” were long gone.

He went on to note that no one was above the law.

“As an association we will not stand idly by while the rights of our members are infringed upon. The officer has retained an attorney as we await the outcome of the investigation into this matter,” he said.

The Free National Movement earlier this week called for answers over the situation.