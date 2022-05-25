Us Working With Bahamas To Tackle Migration Issues

By LEANDRA ROLLE

Tribune Staff Reporter

lrolle@tribunemedia.net

THE United States government is actively working with nations in the region such as The Bahamas to tackle the root causes of “irregular migration”, according to a high-ranking US State Department official yesterday.

Brian Nichols, assistant secretary of state for western hemisphere affairs, told reporters that addressing the migration problem continues to be a key priority for the US and its regional partners, with discussions ongoing in that regard.

Mr Nichols spoke to reporters as he was preparing to return home following his diplomatic trip to The Bahamas.

During the official visit, Mr Nichols paid a courtesy call on Prime Minister Phillip “Brave” Davis to discuss the upcoming Summit of the Americas, which is scheduled to be held in Los Angeles next month.

He also visited the Royal Bahamas Defence Force Coral Harbour base where topics on migration and border protection were discussed.

Yesterday, Mr Nichols highlighted the need for countries in the region to come up with solutions to address the root causes of migration.

“The Bahamas is a great partner on migration issues around the hemisphere. We have discussed that at the highest levels in our relationship,” he said at a press conference yesterday.

“We hope The Bahamas will join us in signing on to the Los Angeles declaration on migration and protection, which we expect to announce at the summit in LA. The challenges that we face with regard to migration are such that we’re really working to address the root causes of migration as essential for all the nations in our hemisphere.

“There’s an unprecedented number of migrants active around the world. Over 94 million people are internally displaced, or migrants are refugees and many of those people are in our hemisphere and we have to work together to address the root causes of that – migration—to ensure that it’s safe, orderly and humane and look forward to continue to work with the government of The Bahamas to that end.”

This comes as the country has seen a marked increase in illegal migration activity over the last several months, with nearly 1,500 migrants apprehended in Bahamian waters between February and April.

According to Royal Bahamas Defence Force Commodore Raymond King previously, various factors have sparked this trend, including the migrants’ ability to seek asylum in the US.

However, he said, there remains sporadic attempts of migrants to enter The Bahamas.

Asked whether US officials were concerned by this trend, Mr Nichols said there was concern about the risks associated with migration travel, such as the potential loss of life among other things.

He also described the situation in Haiti as challenging, but said the US and its partners were committed to helping return Haiti “to the path of democracy”.

“Migration, particularly maritime migration from Haiti, puts individuals at great risk,” Mr Nichols added. “The risk of death by drowning or a serious injury on the high seas is quite elevated and we encourage anyone whose considering this not to put their lives and the lives of friends and family at risk.

“The situation in Haiti - politically, economically and from a security standpoint - continues to be quite difficult and we are working within countries around the world, including The Bahamas, which has participated in some of our senior officials’ meetings around the situation in Haiti, to collaborate and to address the root causes of irregular migration from Haiti, working together to improve the security situation, including ship riders from Haiti on vessels from the Bahamas and the US Coast Guard working together to strengthen the justice system in Haiti to train police and Coast Guard and operate jointly and to return Haiti to the path of democracy through free and fair elections as soon as can be organised effectively.”

“Addressing those root causes will reduce the number of irregular migrants and help Haitians succeed in their own country, which is after all what everyone wants is for Haitians to be able to succeed in their own country.”

International news outlets have reported increased incidents of gang violence, violent deaths and kidnappings in Haiti in recent months.

The situation is said to have prompted the closures of some schools and businesses there, as the nation continues to grapple with social and economic turmoil following last year’s assassination of former Haitian president Jovenel Moïse.