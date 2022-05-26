Dead Man Found In Front Of House

POLICE are investigating a homicide that occurred in the Ridgeland Park area on Tuesday night.

According to reports shortly after 10pm, police were called to Roland Street where a shooting incident occurred.

A patrol unit was dispatched, and on the officers’ arrival, they were directed to the body of a man who was found lying on the ground in front of a house.

Police said he was suffering from wounds consistent with gunshots.

Emergency Medical Services were summoned to the scene and on their arrival the EMTs rendered medical attention.

However, they concluded that there were no signs of life.

Initial investigations reveal that the victim was standing outside a residence, when he was approached by a gunman who shot him several times about the body, fatally wounding him.

This matter remains under active investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the criminal investigations department at 502-9991/2, Crime stoppers at 328-TIPS or the nearest police station.